Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28,306.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.94.

DE stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.60. 147,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.30. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

