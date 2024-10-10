GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GEM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,215. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

