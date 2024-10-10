Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 6,381 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $544,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,851,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Ventas by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 157,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,986. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

