Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after acquiring an additional 203,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.52.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,798 shares of company stock worth $9,274,196. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

