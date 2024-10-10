Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 204.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.7 %

HWM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.92. 579,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $104.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

