Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,117,000 after buying an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,250 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,120,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,685. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

