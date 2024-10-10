Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 521,117 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $66,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $25,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $133.08. 163,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $136.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

