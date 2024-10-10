Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $517,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,868. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

