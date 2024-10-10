iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,637 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,948. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.