Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $465.12. 41,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

