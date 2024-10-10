Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.18 Million in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 179,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUJ. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 81,384 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 180.8% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 65,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,462 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 202,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUJ remained flat at $12.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 42,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

