Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 621 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

