CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 140,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,158. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,141.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in CNA Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.