Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Cut to $485.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $496.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s current price.

EG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.27.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.99. 218,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,884. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Everest Group by 92.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth $2,600,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

