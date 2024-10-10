TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of TPG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 269,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TPG will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,710,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,161,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TPG by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TPG by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,417,000 after purchasing an additional 151,317 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

