Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.43. 632,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,352,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 437,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 433,234 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

