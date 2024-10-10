CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the September 15th total of 673,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.3 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of CASBF stock traded down C$0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.51. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515. CanSino Biologics has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.36.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

