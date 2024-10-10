Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $118.00 at Bank of America

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 319,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,870. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

