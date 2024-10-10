Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in September

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Fobi AI stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. Fobi AI has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.03.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

