Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DURYY stock remained flat at $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
