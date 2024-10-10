Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DURYY stock remained flat at $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.