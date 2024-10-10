Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $45.89. 19,511,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 82,229,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 252.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Tobam increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 38.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,248.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

