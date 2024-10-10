Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 149,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 271,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 14.12 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of C$28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

