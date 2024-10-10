Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Scotiabank

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $173.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.