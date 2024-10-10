Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $175,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $598.86 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.66 and a 200-day moving average of $583.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.72.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

