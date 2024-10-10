Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Decreased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE KMI opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

