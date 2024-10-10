Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Position Cut by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 943,429 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,749,000 after purchasing an additional 546,166 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $2,758,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Stock Down 2.4 %

LPRO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $674.47 million, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

