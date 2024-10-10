IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IQV traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.59. 223,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

