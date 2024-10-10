Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.83. 85,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,432. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

