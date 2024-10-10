Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe stock traded up $9.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

