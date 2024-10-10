Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.25. 832,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,842. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

