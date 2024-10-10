GEM Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.9% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 154,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,581. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.