B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $411.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $420.03. The company has a market capitalization of $408.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.72.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.38.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

