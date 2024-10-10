B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $18.15 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 153,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.61. 1,149,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,811. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

