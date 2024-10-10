Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.89. 339,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,085. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.