Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,765 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 354,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

