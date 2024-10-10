Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.36. 207,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,564. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $278.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day moving average is $166.40. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $289,399.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,169,705.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $289,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,169,705.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,119. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

