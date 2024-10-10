Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned 0.66% of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,253,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,757,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,185,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,344,000.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 11,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

