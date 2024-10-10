USA Financial Formulas Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

USA Financial Formulas lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waste Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $7,146,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $212.23 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.95 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

