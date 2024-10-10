USA Financial Formulas Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

