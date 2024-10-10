Somerset Trust Co Buys 156 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $101.70 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

