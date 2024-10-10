Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7,064.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $5,507,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

