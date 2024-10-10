Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 258 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in CME Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in CME Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $226.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average is $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

