Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in BP by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BP by 12.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in BP by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

