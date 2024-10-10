Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires 124 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.7% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GE opened at $189.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.24 and a 200-day moving average of $166.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

