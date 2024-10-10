Andreas Tautscher Buys 7,500 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Tautscher acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($12,661.96).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

LON RECI remained flat at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. 233,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 113.50 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.73). The firm has a market cap of £282.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.91.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Further Reading

