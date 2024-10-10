Patrick Edwardson Sells 10,000 Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £31,700 ($41,486.72).

Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Patrick Edwardson bought 100,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £300,000 ($392,618.77).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Patrick Edwardson purchased 83,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($325,549.47).

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson acquired 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £48,247.65 ($63,143.11).

North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NAIT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 321 ($4.20). 105,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,740. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.14 million, a PE ratio of -4,571.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.59. North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 321.50 ($4.21).

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About North American Income Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17,142.86%.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

