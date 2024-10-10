Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Secom Trading Down 1.1 %

SOMLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 20,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

