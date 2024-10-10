Insider Buying: Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Joseph Day acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,686.30).
Atome Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of LON ATOM traded down GBX 3.63 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 71.37 ($0.93). 39,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,350. The stock has a market cap of £32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.92. Atome Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16).
Atome Company Profile
