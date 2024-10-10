Insider Buying: Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard Joseph Day acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,686.30).

Atome Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LON ATOM traded down GBX 3.63 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 71.37 ($0.93). 39,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,350. The stock has a market cap of £32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.92. Atome Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 89 ($1.16).

Atome Company Profile

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

