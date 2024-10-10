Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £49,580 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of £740 ($968.46) per share, with a total value of £49,580 ($64,886.79).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £785.89 ($1,028.52) per share, with a total value of £78,589 ($102,851.72).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £792.48 ($1,037.14) per share, with a total value of £39,624 ($51,857.09).

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £775.16 ($1,014.47) per share, for a total transaction of £38,758 ($50,723.73).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

LTI stock traded down GBX 16.68 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 721.32 ($9.44). The company had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 364. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 802.90. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 699.90 ($9.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 920 ($12.04). The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.