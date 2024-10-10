Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph P. Kelley Sells 3,000 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.73. 27,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,971. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.14. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 5,590.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.